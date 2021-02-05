The draw of the preliminary phases of the 62nd edition of the Libertadores Cup of America will take place this Friday at the headquarters of the Conmebol, in the Paraguayan city of Luque, which can be followed live on TV and online via streaming.

In this draw initial, to be done at 12 (Argentina time) the ordering of the first three stages of the competition will be determined, of which four teams qualified for the group stage.

The phases 1, 2 and 3 They will be contested by the worst ranked teams in the ten continental leagues, which will begin a long journey that, if successful, will take them to the final of the Copa Libertadores scheduled for November 20, at the venue to be confirmed.

Diego Dabove and the great challenge in San Lorenzo: reaching the group stage in the Libertadores. (Photo: San Lorenzo Press).

How to watch the Libertadores draw live

This will be the first of the three draws who will have the Cup in its development: in April It will be time to define the members of the eight groups that will give shape to the instance that receives the best of each country. And the third It will be before the realization of the Round of 16 (mid-July), to set the path in the playoff stage.

As a result of the sanitary restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, this event will be closed, without the presence of leaders of the clubs involved, who will also follow the development of the draw via streaming.

The public will be able to see the draw live and direct on TV through ESPN, while on the web it will be available on the official channels of Conmebol at Youtube and of Facebook Watch.

Which teams make up this draw

The Phase 1, which begins on February 17, has already defined five of its six participants: Royal Parí (Bolivia), Catholic University (Ecuador), Guaraní (Paraguay), César Vallejo (Peru) Y Caracas FC (Venezuela). The sixth will be Uruguay 4, which at the time of the draw was Rentistas, the fourth of the general table of the First Division of his country.

Guaraní, with Gustavo Costas, will begin to compete in Phase 1 of the Libertadores. (EFE)

In the Phase 2 13 clubs will be added, of which eight have already been identified: San Lorenzo (Argentina), Junior from Barranquilla (Colombia), Medellin National (Colombia), Bolivar (Bolivia), Independent of the Valley (Ecuador), Freedom (Paraguay). Ayacucho (Peru) Y Deportivo Lara (Venezuela).

Those that remain will come from three countries. They are Brazil 7 Y Brazil 8, which at the time of the draw were Gremio and Athlético Paranaense, respectively; Chile 3 Y Chile 4, which were the Spanish and Palestinian Union; Y Uruguay 3, place that was corresponding to Peñarol.

