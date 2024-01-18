The last two eighth finals in the Copa del Rey will be played on Thursday evening and not the least teams will be in action. In fact, the Madrid derby between Atlético Madrid (Memphis Depay on the bench) and Real Madrid starts at 9:30 PM in the Estadio Metropolitano. Earlier, FC Barcelona with Frenkie de Jong secured a place in the last eight by beating third division Unionistas in Salamanca after falling behind: 3-1. Follow the most important developments of Atlético – Real in our live blog.

