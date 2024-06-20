lto Copa Americathe most important national team tournament on the continent, kicks off this Thursday, June 20, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, in the city of atlantain United States.
The opening match is in charge of the current tournament champion, Argentina, a team led by world idol Lionel Messi. The rival is the complicated one Canada.
Follow minute by minute the details of the opening party of the international competition, in which Brazil and Uruguay join as candidates for the title. There is also expectation for Colombia’s participation.
Opening ceremony time
The Mercedes Benz Stadium will be full, with 70,000 spectators, for the opening match of the Copa América that will be played tomorrow in Atlanta by the current champion, Argentina, and Canada, which is participating in the tournament for the first time.
Inauguration time: 6 pm in Colombia.
Who will be the guest artist?
Colombian artist Feid will be the star of the inaugural show of the United States Copa América that begins this Thursday in Atlanta.
Where can you watch the opening and the game?
The ceremony begins around 6 in the afternoon. There will be four signals to watch this contest and the match between Argentina vs. Canada.
directv
Win+
Rcn Television
Caracol Television
Argentina time vs. Canada
Lionel Messi and Alphonso Davies propose two opposing styles in the first match of the Copa América, the pause of the world champion, who already chooses the moments in which he has to be decisive, compared to the vertigo of a player with a sprint typical of a 100 meter athlete.
Time: 7 pm in Colombia
The Colombian National Team receives fuel before the Copa América
The Colombian National Team continues to fight in the Fifa rankings after this Thursday’s update that leaves it as one of the best positioned teams in the world, remaining in the ‘top 15’.
The national team continues to occupy 12th position in the world ranking with 1669.44 points. However, the Colombian National Team now shares a box with Morocco, which equaled it in units.
New pulse between Conmebol and Concacaf
The Copa América football reaches its 48th edition with a country, the United States, which hosted it for the first time in 2016, coinciding with the centenary celebration, and 8 years later it serves as a test for the 2026 World Cup. With sixteen teams paired in four groups and a new battle between representatives of Conmebol and Concacaf.
Group D
Brazil
Colombia
Paraguay
Costa Rica
Group C
USA
Uruguay
Panama
Bolivia
B Group
Mexico
Ecuador
Venezuela
Jamaica
Group A
Argentina
Peru
Chili
Canada
