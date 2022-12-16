The National Congress will carry out, this Friday (Dec.16, 2022), analysis of the president’s vetoes Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The resolution that gives criteria for the division of powers of rapporteur amendments is on the agenda.

Here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Rapporteur amendments (PRN 3 of 2022) – defines distribution criteria for amendments by the general rapporteur of the Budget;

Law Padre Júlio Lancelotti (veto 55 of 2022) – total veto to the project that prohibits the use of hostile construction techniques in open spaces for public use.

On Thursday (Dec.15, 2022), Congress rejected, in whole or in part, 10 Bolsonaro vetoes. Among them, compensation for states for loss of collection with ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services).

12 vetoes were maintained, including parts of the project that bars tax and credit benefits for participants in the Renew Program and excerpts from the 2023 PLDO (Projeto de Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias), such as the one that allowed changing the primary result target based on IPCA projections and the one that limited the use of rapporteur amendments to comply with the constitutional minimum of expenses such as Health and Education