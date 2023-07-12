Deputies and senators must analyze 22 vetoes and 9 PLNs; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel
The National Congress is analyzing this Wednesday (July 12, 2023) 22 presidential vetoes and 9 PLNs (National Congress Bills). Deputies and senators must vote on parts of the bill that defines “mass misleading communication” as a crime and vetoes articles in the New General Tourism Fund Law, which expands activities financed with money from the fund.
Watch live:
Here’s what’s on the agenda:
- Railroads (67 of 2021) – veto the device that establishes preference for the current concessionaires in obtaining authorizations in their area of influence;
- Budget (63 of 2022) – veto rules that make the relocation of Budget resources more flexible;
- Nuclear ores (64 of 2022) – vetoes articles from the law that allows private extraction of nuclear ores;
- Pro-Life (2 of 2023) – veto the inclusion of the Legislative Police in the actions of the quality of life program for security professionals;
- Embratur (11 of 2023) – veto articles that allocated 5% of the contribution to the Sesc and to Senac to the Embratur.
#Live #Congress #analyzes #presidential #vetoes
Leave a Reply