After more than a month since the beginning of the offensive by Hamas militiamen against cities in Israel; The conflict in the Middle East reaches high death tolls, injured and destroyed infrastructure.

And although it is true that a few days ago there was talk of a truce to stop bombing between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, The attacks have not stopped in the Gaza Strip.

“Israeli ground troops continued to attack terrorists, locate underground posts and attack infrastructure” of Palestinian militias in the Strip, a military spokesman said, pending more details about the start of the first ceasefire that would temporarily stop the 48-day war in Gaza.

We tell you minute by minute how the conflict in the Middle East is progressing:

8:00 am Hamas hostages will not be released until Friday, says Israeli security adviser Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi assured in the early hours of this Thursday that there will be no release of hostages held by the Islamist group Hamas until Friday, refuting information in the media. “Negotiations for the release of our captives are progressing and continue all the time,” Hanegbi said in a statement released by the Office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported by the Haaretz newspaper. 7:00 am UN reports new attacks on hospitals and evacuations Some 190 sick and wounded people were evacuated on Wednesday from Al Shifa hospital, the main hospital in Gaza and the scene of violent fighting for days, the UN reported this Thursday, which also reported new attacks on other hospitals with dozens of deaths. See also The European Parliament called for the admission of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen The evacuees in Al Shifa (among whom there were also companions of the patients) were taken in a convoy of ambulances to the south of the Strip, in an operation coordinated by humanitarian agencies and the UN.

