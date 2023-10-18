The eyes of the world remain on the escalation of violence in Israel, since the Hamas attack on October 7.

Recently, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza to “alleviate epic human suffering.”

He also assured that Hamas attacks “do not justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” during the forum on the Chinese initiative of the New Silk Roads, in Beijing, this Wednesday.

Besides, A bombing that the Islamist movement Hamas attributed to Israel killed at least 200 people in a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, raising a wave of international outrage and protests in the Muslim world.

The event occurred at a time when the US president, Joe Biden, was traveling to the region, while Israel and the Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad exchanged accusations about responsibility for the attack.



Below, you can follow the minute by minute of the conflict during this Wednesday, October 18.

02:05 African Union condemns “Israeli bombing” of Gaza hospital The president of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the “Israeli bombing” of the hospital, even though Israel denied responsibility for the attack and blamed Palestinian groups. “There are no words to fully express our condemnation of the Israeli bombing of a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of people,” Mahamat said. 02:00 Pakistan condemns ‘Israeli attack’ on Gaza hospital Pakistan’s interim prime minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, condemned this Wednesday the attack on the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City that has left at least 500 dead, an event he blamed on Israel. “I strongly condemn the Israeli attack on the Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany hospital in Gaza, which has caused immense civilian casualties. Attacking a hospital, a sanctuary for those in need, is an act of indefensible inhumanity,” Kakar said it’s a statement. 01:55 Hezbollah announced that it hit an Israeli tank in first attack since hospital bombing The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah announced that it hit an Israeli tank and inflicted casualties on its occupants, in the first attack since the bombing of a hospital in Gaza. See also Free applications .. a violation of privacy with "prior approval" The Shiite formation said in a statement that at dawn it “directly” hit a Merkava-type tank belonging to the Israeli troops and which was at the Raheb military post, in the north of the Jewish State. 01:45 Iran condemns the attack on the Gaza hospital and declares a day of mourning “The flames of the American and Israeli bomb launched against innocent Palestinians who were being treated in a hospital in Gaza will devour the Zionists,” said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi late last night, according to Iranian media. “Iran, as part of the Islamic nation, is in mourning,” the president added. We condemn the terrible massacre at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our solidarity with the innocent civilian victims. International humanitarian law must be respected. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation (@MAECgob) October 17, 2023 01:20 Spain condemns “the terrible massacre” at the Gaza Hospital The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain has condemned “the terrible massacre” that occurred this Tuesday at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, in which at least 500 people died in an attack. “We condemn the terrible massacre at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our solidarity with the innocent civilian victims. International humanitarian law must be respected,” Foreign Affairs published in a message broadcast on the social network X. 01:06 Israel demarcates a “humanitarian zone” in southern Gaza before the arrival of Joe Biden The Israeli Army delimited this Wednesday a “humanitarian zone” in the south of the Gaza Strip, calling on the inhabitants of the north of the enclave to evacuate to that point, hours before the arrival in Israel of US President Joe Biden. “The Israeli Security Forces ask Gaza residents to evacuate to the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone, where international humanitarian aid will be provided as necessary,” an Israeli Army spokesperson said. 12:15 Singapore bans protests linked to

Israel and Palestine for security reasons The Singapore Police on Wednesday banned protests linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas for security reasons, amid a wave of demonstrations in other parts of the world after the massacre in a Gaza hospital. See also ++ Live: Party Congress of the Greens “The Police are aware of the events and public assemblies that are being organized in relation to the conflict between

