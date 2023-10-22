You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Dozens of buildings have been destroyed since the bombings began in the Gaza Strip.
Dozens of buildings have been destroyed since the bombings began in the Gaza Strip.
Follow minute by minute what is happening this Sunday in the Middle East.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The numbers of deaths and injuries in the Middle East grow with the escalation of violence that has already completed two weeks since the beginning of the bombings between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
(We recommend you read: Without water, food or fuel: the humanitarian drama experienced by Palestinians in Gaza).
People say that more than 5,000 people have lost their lives (1,400 Israelis and 4,600 Palestinians) and more than 10,000 have been injured as a result of the missiles and rockets launched to and from the Gaza Strip.
In the constant bombings, Schools, hospitals, homes and places of worship have been completely destroyed.
During the last few days, The international community has insistently called for a ceasefire and cooperation for the passage of humanitarian aid that was sent to address the crisis in Gaza.
(You might be interested in: The drama experienced by the families of people kidnapped by Hamas in Israel).
Figures provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs show that at least 1.4 million people have already left the territory in search of avoiding death in the violent bombings.
In fact, Gaza’s health system is said to be overstretched and there is talk of a collapse due to the lack of essential supplies and basic medicines.
Here we tell you minute by minute of the conflict in the Middle East.
Death toll rises in the Middle East
According to the latest reports provided by international media, more than 1,400 Israelis and more than 4,469 Palestinians have died in the last two weeks.
Bombings in the Gaza Strip continue, while Hamas continues attacks on several cities in Israel.
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from EFE
Read more news…
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Conflict #Israel #Hamas #people #died #attacks