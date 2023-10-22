The numbers of deaths and injuries in the Middle East grow with the escalation of violence that has already completed two weeks since the beginning of the bombings between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

People say that more than 5,000 people have lost their lives (1,400 Israelis and 4,600 Palestinians) and more than 10,000 have been injured as a result of the missiles and rockets launched to and from the Gaza Strip.

In the constant bombings, Schools, hospitals, homes and places of worship have been completely destroyed.

During the last few days, The international community has insistently called for a ceasefire and cooperation for the passage of humanitarian aid that was sent to address the crisis in Gaza.

​Figures provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs show that at least 1.4 million people have already left the territory in search of avoiding death in the violent bombings.

In fact, Gaza’s health system is said to be overstretched and there is talk of a collapse due to the lack of essential supplies and basic medicines.

04:00 Death toll rises in the Middle East According to the latest reports provided by international media, more than 1,400 Israelis and more than 4,469 Palestinians have died in the last two weeks. Bombings in the Gaza Strip continue, while Hamas continues attacks on several cities in Israel.

*With information from EFE

