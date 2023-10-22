The numbers of deaths and injuries in the Middle East grow with the escalation of violence that has already completed two weeks since the beginning of the bombings between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

People say that more than 5,000 people have lost their lives (1,400 Israelis and 4,600 Palestinians) and more than 10,000 have been injured as a result of the missiles and rockets launched to and from the Gaza Strip.

In the constant bombings, Schools, hospitals, homes and places of worship have been completely destroyed.

During the last few days, The international community has insistently called for a ceasefire and cooperation for the passage of humanitarian aid that was sent to address the crisis in Gaza.

This Sunday, the Rafah crossing, the only one open between the Strip and the rest of the world, was reopened through Egypt, according to humanitarian and security sources, allowing the passage of 17 truckloads of supplies.

Figures provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs show that at least 1.4 million people have already left the territory in search of avoiding death in the violent bombings.

In fact, Gaza’s health system is said to be overstretched and there is talk of a collapse due to the lack of essential supplies and basic medicines.

7:15 A convoy of 17 trucks enters Rafah A second convoy, made up of 17 trucks, entered this Sunday through the Rafah border crossing, which connects Gaza with Egypt, according to humanitarian and security sources. This joins the 20 trucks that entered yesterday, Saturday. Under the conditions imposed by Israel, aid shipments must go exclusively to hospitals, and must not be under the control of Hamas. See also Ukraine hits Kursk with the third attack on an airfield on Russian territory in two days 06:00 Israeli attack leaves Damascus and Aleppo airports out of service One civilian was killed and another was wounded in a new Israeli missile attack against the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo (northwest), an “aggression” that left both out of service, a Syrian military source reported this Sunday. The new attack, the third so far this month against Syrian civilian airport facilities, took place last morning when “the Israeli enemy simultaneously carried out an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the Mediterranean.” The UN raised the number of Palestinian refugees in schools to 47,000 due to attacks on their homes. Photo: AFP / MOHAMMED ABED 05:00 UN warns of outbreaks of scabies, chickenpox and diarrhea in Gaza Health services in the Gaza Strip, besieged for two weeks by Israel, have detected cases of chickenpox, scabies and diarrhea caused by poor hygienic conditions and the consumption of water from unsanitary sources, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned today. the ONU. See also Gigi Hadid receives death threats after statement about Palestine In its daily report on the situation in Gaza, the United Nations expresses its fear that these cases will increase unless electricity returns to the strip. 04:00 Death toll rises in the Middle East According to the latest reports provided by international media, more than 1,400 Israelis and more than 4,469 Palestinians have died in the last two weeks. Bombings in the Gaza Strip continue, while Hamas continues attacks on several cities in Israel.

