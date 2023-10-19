This October 19, clashes between Hamas and Israel continue after the escalation of violence due to the October 7 attack by the Islamist group.

This Wednesday, the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, confirmed the phone call with Joe Biden, in which he discussed the humanitarian aid that is ready to enter Gaza.

The American president arrived in the early hours of this Wednesday. Regarding his visit, the president commented to cnn that “he came to get something done.” And he added: “I got it.”

Biden too He insisted that Israel was not behind the Gaza hospital explosion that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, told the media CNN Europe who need about 100 trucks per day for the humanitarian aid that Gaza needs.

Below, you can follow the minute by minute of the conflict during this Thursday, October 19:

Biden returned from his trip to Israel US President Joe Biden departs Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County, Maryland, USA, on October 19, following his trip to Israel. US President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Prince Georges County, Maryland, USA, following his trip to the Middle East. Photo: JULIA NIKHINSON. EFE Xi Jinping tells Egypt that China wants to 'bring more stability' to the Middle East Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Egyptian Prime Minister this Thursday that Beijing hopes to work with his country to bring "more stability" to the Middle East, amid the conflict between

Israel and Hamas, state media reported. “China is willing to increase its cooperation with Egypt (…) and bring more certainty and stability to the region and the world,” Xi told Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli during a meeting in Beijing, according to state television. CCTV.

With information from EFE and AFP