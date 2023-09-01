In the draw for the group stage of the Europa League, Ajax is linked to Olympique Marseille, Brighton & Hove Albion and AEK Athens. But the draw for the Conference League will also take place immediately at 2.30 pm. You can follow which teams AZ is linked to in the live blog below!
Full Europa League draw
Group A: West Ham United, Olympiacos, SC Freiburg, Backa Topola
Group B: Ajax, Olympique Marseille, Brighton & Hove Albion, AEK Athens
Group C: Rangers FC, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol
Group D: Atalanta Bergamo, Sporting Portugal, Sturm Graz, Rakow Czestochowa
Group E: Liverpool, LASK Linz, Union St Gillis, Toulouse
Group F: Villarreal, Stade Rennais, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos
Group G: AS Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette FC
Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag FK, Molde FK, BK Hacken
conference league
The draw for the Conference League will also start at 2.30 pm. AZ is in pot 1 and thus avoids big teams such as Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbahçe. The Alkmaarders are linked to a team from pot 2, a team from pot 3 and a team from pot 4.
Jar 1: AA Gent (BEL), AZ, Club Brugge (BEL), Dinamo Zagreb (KRO), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ferencváros (HON), Lille (FRA)
Jar 2: Aston Villa (ENG), Bodø/Glimt (NOO), Fiorentina (ITA), Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL), Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR), PAOK Saloniki (GRI), Slovan Bratislava (SLW), Viktoria Plzen (TSJ)
Jar 3: Astana (KAZ), Besiktas (TUR), HJK Helsinki (FIN), Legia Warsaw (POL), Olimpija Ljubljana (SLV), RC Genk (BEL), Spartak Trnava (SLW), Zorya Luhansk (UK)
Jar 4: Abdereen (SCH), FC Ballkani (KOS), Breidablik (IJS), Cukaricki Stankom (SER), KÍ Klaksvík (FAE), FC Lugano (SWI), FC Nordjsaelland (DEN), Zrinjski Mostar (BOS)
14:39
Mark Noble is about to carry out the draw. He played a total of 472 games for West Ham United, last year’s Conference League winners. Today he works as Sports Director at the club.
14:34
Draw Conference League
The major conference league draw event has also begun. The balls will start rolling in about fifteen minutes. Then we know with which teams AZ is in the group.
13:37
Be right back
The draw for the Europa League is over, but we will continue with the Conference League draw at 2.30 pm. Then we will see if AZ is more favorable.
13:36
That was him!
Ajax runs into a very tough draw. Olympique Marseille, Brighton & Hove Albion and AEK Athens. Couldn’t have been much heavier!
13:35
13:18
And we’re loose! First all teams from pot 1
13:14
The flashbacks and interviews are finally over. Giorgio Marchetti will now explain the draw. Just a few more minutes and then we go wild.
13:09
Former Sevilla player Stéphane Mbia, now brings the UEFA Cup into the room. He won that prize twice in the past with Sevilla.
13:02
The big draw show has now started in Nyon. The expectation is that we will actually draw lots in about ten minutes.
12:52
Ajax is in pot 1 this afternoon and is therefore linked to a team from pot 2, a team from pot 3 and a team from pot 4.
12:51
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog of the Europa League draw. At 13.00 we will see what the group division will be for the group stage. And therefore also to which teams Ajax is linked.
Program Europa League
