AZ reached the semi-finals of the Conference League last season, losing to eventual winner West Ham United. The Alkmaarders are eager for European success again. The hunt for a ticket for the group stage of the third European club tournament starts today for AZ with an away match against FC Santa Coloma in Andorra. The return in Alkmaar is next week. The kick-off is at 7 p.m., follow the developments in our live blog.