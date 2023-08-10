AZ reached the semi-finals of the Conference League last season, losing to eventual winner West Ham United. The Alkmaarders are eager for European success again. The hunt for a ticket for the group stage of the third European club tournament starts today for AZ with an away match against FC Santa Coloma in Andorra. The return in Alkmaar is next week. The kick-off is at 7 p.m., follow the developments in our live blog.
23′
Waiting for opportunities
It is still waiting for opportunities in Andorra halfway through the first half, so that is why we share some pictures of the beautiful surroundings of the stadium.
19′
Free kick Santa Coloma
A free kick for Santa Coloma at 20 meters, so that seems like a promising situation for the home club from Andorra. However, the shot goes full into the wall, where Jordy Clasie is not afraid to get the ball against him.
After twenty minutes of football, it is still waiting for AZ’s first chance.
0′
First half kicked off
We are on our way in Andorra, in front of an estimated 500 spectators.
18:52
Ten more minutes
AZ was still in the semi-finals of the Conference League last season. To reach the main tournament again, Santa Coloma must first be dealt with, which finished third in Andorra last season.
The winner of this game will compete in the play-offs SK Brann from Norwegian Bergen or FC Aroucathe old acquaintance of Heracles Almelo from the north of Portugal.
6:33 pm
Warm up
The AZ players have started their warm-up in Andorra, where they kick off in half an hour.
6:07 PM
Setup AZ
These are the eleven names that AZ coach Pascal Jansen will soon start the match with. How is AZ doing after the departure of Tijjani Reijnders, Milos Kerkez and Sam Beukema?
AZ appears with David Møller Wolfe and Riechedly Bazoer at the kick-off against FC Santa Coloma. Jens Odgaard starts on the bench.
Bruno Martins Indi, Wouter Goes, Myron van Brederode and Tiago Dantas are missing in Andorra. Kenzo Goudmijn, who gained experience as a mercenary at Sparta Rotterdam and Excelsior in recent years, is with us. Like newcomers Ruben van Bommel and Denso Kasius, he is reserve.
6:07 PM
Good evening
Good evening and welcome to our Santa Coloma – AZ live blog. One hour left until kick-off. The match cannot be seen live on television, but you can stay fully informed via our live blog.
