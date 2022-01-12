The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) is meeting today to discuss what measures are needed now that infections have risen to record highs. And with a petition, presented to Minister for Sport Conny Helder, various organizations such as NOC*NSF have once again made it clear that as far as they are concerned, sports can be resumed as soon as possible. The petition has been signed by more than 300,000 people. Follow all developments around the coronavirus in our live blog.

