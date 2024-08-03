This Friday, August 2, Colombian golfer Nicolás Echavarria managed to position himself in 46th place; while Camilo Villegas occupied 60th place in the second round of golf.

On the other hand, Ana María Rendón and Santiago Arcila were eliminated in the round of 16 of archery against the German pair Kroppen Michelle and Unruh Florian.

In the gymnastics competition, Angel Hernandez secured eighth place and will compete in the final of trampoline gymnastics. He beat eight other athletes. His best score was 58,640.

Colombian player competing at the Le Golf National at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:Olympic Committee COL Share

This is how the places advance in the medal tables as of Thursday, August 2. China currently leads the medal table at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a total of 31 medals: 13 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze.

On the other hand, Colombia is not yet in the rankings. These are the top five countries that lead the top spots.

People’s Republic of China 13 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze.

France 11 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze.

Australia 11 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze.

Great Britain 10 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze.

United States 9 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze.