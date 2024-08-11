This Sunday, August 11, the participation of the Colombian delegation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. National athletes have left their talent on the courts and some of them have managed to get on the podium and hang a medal around their necks.

For this Sunday, five athletes are still in the race. The first participation of the day will be that of Angie Orjuela, who will be in the women’s marathon.

In track cycling, Christian Ortega will play in the quarterfinals at around 4:35; while Kevin Quintero will do so at 4:40 in the morning. For its part, Martha Bayona, who competes in the same sport, will do so at 5:25 am.

Finally, Tatiana Rentería will seek the bronze medal at 6:30 in the morning in the wrestling category.

👋THE LAST CHAPTER OF PARIS 2024! 🇫🇷 This Sunday, August 11, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games come to an end. Don’t miss the live action and excitement of the latest competitions. 🗓Olympic Calendar: Sunday, August 11 Design: Jerson Cruz pic.twitter.com/wO8DrU6wz7 — TIME (@TIME) August 11, 2024

We’ll tell you minute by minute how Colombians’ participation in the 2024 Olympic Games is progressing.

Last day for Colombians at the Olympic Games The end of the Paris Olympic Games is approaching and this Sunday will be the last day of Colombian participation in three sports: marathon, wrestling and track cycling.

The closing ceremony will take place this Sunday at the Stade de France. Angie Orjuela’s career begins The athlete is competing in the marathon category in athletics. The contestants will run around 42 kilometres with ups, downs and flat sections. Angie Orjuela ranked number 82 The Colombian athlete finished 82nd in the marathon that took place in Paris on the last day of competition. The athlete took about 55 minutes to cover the entire track. The winner of the competition did it in 52 minutes; Orjuela was only three minutes ahead of her.

