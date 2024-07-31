CColombia is looking forward to the crucial confrontation against Canada in the women’s soccer tournament Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The match will be played Today Wednesday July 31st at the modern Stade de Nice, which has a capacity of 36,178 spectators.
Despite the absence of one of its standout players, Mayra Ramirez, who was expelled in the first match against France, the Colombian team achieved a victory of 2-0 over New Zealand in their second match, marking their first victory in the Olympic Games. Thanks to that result, the Cafeteras became leaders of the group A by goal difference, accumulating four points.
Lineup for the match
Portress: Katherine Tapia
Defenders: Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Manuela Vanegas
Midfield: Daniela Montoya, Ilana Izquierdo, Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme
Lead: Manuela Pavi
Technical director: Angelo Marsiglia
When does the Colombian women’s soccer team play against Canada in Paris 2024?
Wednesday, July 31, at 2:00 PM (Colombia time).
Where to watch the match?
RCN Football and Gol Caracol.
Usme left Colombia’s lineup
Catalina Usme is not part of Colombia’s starting eleven. She was reportedly injured during the warm-up.
Canada goes on the attack
The North Americans, desperate for a victory, even a rout, are looking to open the scoring in the first few minutes.
First dangerous arrival from Colombia
The ‘tricolor’ broke free from Canadian dominance and, through a header by Manuela Paví, achieved the first goal opportunity.
France draws with New Zealand
With the ties between Colombia and Canada and France vs New Zealand, which are playing simultaneously, the coffee growers are leaders of Group A with 4 points.
Colombia is second in the group, France beats New Zealand
France defeats New Zealand 1-0 and moves up to first place in Group A with 6 points. Colombia is now second with 4 points.
First half hour of the game; Colombia improves a little
With 30 minutes already in the game, Colombia is leveling the score against a Canada that is not slowing down.
New Zealand draws with France
Colombia is back in the lead in Group A because New Zealand – in a simultaneous match – tied France. That game is 1-1.
