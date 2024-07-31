CColombia is looking forward to the crucial confrontation against Canada in the women’s soccer tournament Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The match will be played Today Wednesday July 31st at the modern Stade de Nice, which has a capacity of 36,178 spectators.

According to the criteria of

Despite the absence of one of its standout players, Mayra Ramirez, who was expelled in the first match against France, the Colombian team achieved a victory of 2-0 over New Zealand in their second match, marking their first victory in the Olympic Games. Thanks to that result, the Cafeteras became leaders of the group A by goal difference, accumulating four points.

Lineup for the match

Portress: Katherine Tapia

Defenders: Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Manuela Vanegas

Midfield: Daniela Montoya, Ilana Izquierdo, Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme

Lead: Manuela Pavi

Technical director: Angelo Marsiglia