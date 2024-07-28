The Colombian women’s team will seek its first victory at the Olympic Games this Sunday after its defeat in its first outing against France. The ‘tricolor’ will face New Zealand, starting at 10:00 am

According to the criteria of

The only new feature for the team led by coach Ángelo Marsiglia is the inability to count on forward Mayra Ramírez, who was sent off in the 3-2 defeat against the locals.

Although Colombia is obliged to win, the sanction that the Olympic Games organization imposed on Canada, its other rival in group A, may favor it. For spying on New Zealand’s trainingthe Canadians suffered the expulsion of their technical director and the loss of six points in the Olympic tournamentwhich means that they lost the three points from the victory against the New Zealanders and now have less 3 points.

Follow the events of the Colombia vs New Zealand match, for Group A of the Paris 2024 women’s football

Colombia seeks its first 3 points The Colombian National Team is ready to face New Zealand in its second match of Group A. The game will take place from 10:00 am (Colombian time), at the Stade de Lyon. Linda Caicedo shoots at New Zealand’s goal The Real Madrid forward was the protagonist of the first dangerous play in front of the New Zealand goal. The goalkeeper saved the right-footed shot from the player from Valle del Cauca. New Zealand saved! Linda Caicedo failed to head a cross from the left flank.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS