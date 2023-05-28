Sunday, May 28, 2023
LIVE: Colombia, with four changes, seeks first place in the group against Senegal

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
Colombia vs. Japan


Colombia vs. Japan

Colombia vs. Japan. In action, Edwin Ocampo (3), absent today against Senegal.

Photo:

Cristian Alvarez

Colombia vs. Japan. In action, Edwin Ocampo (3), absent today against Senegal.

The U-20 team has already secured its presence in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Argentina.

The Colombian U-20 team is looking for the first place in group C of the World Cup in Argentina this Saturday. They face Senegal at the Único Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in La Plata.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas has four changes in the starting lineup compared to the team that started against Japan. The right-back Edier Ocampo, the center-back Fernando Álvarez, the winger Yaser Asprilla and the striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado leave.

The replacements are Devan Tanton, Daniel Pedrozo, Alexis Castillo Manyoma and Tomás Ángel, the latter, the author of the winning goal 2-1 against the Japanese.

First place in the group would give Colombia the chance to face a third party, from group A, B or F. On the other hand, if it passes as second, it will play against Uzbekistan, which occupied the same position in Argentina’s zone.

Follow the game here:

Colombian lineup

