Live: Colombia vs. South Korea

The Colombian team will face North Korea in a friendly game corresponding to the FIFA date of March.

Led by Néstor Lorenzo, the match will begin this Friday, March 24, from 6:00 in the morning, Colombian time, at the Ulsan Munsu Football stadium.

“The team is in training and in that transformation there is a replacement that we want to happen naturally and be consolidated. Now things out of the ordinary have happened, injuries in the same position (…) Each case of which They are not private. Injuries, arrangements between medical bodies for treatment of injuries. But the base will be found with these last 4 friendlies and consolidated during the tie. The process depends on the current situation of the player and that changes with the months ” Lorenzo said at a press conference.

This Wednesday, the first full training session was held since the arrival in Seoul, where a varied list of players was summoned, looking for a more competitive team.

