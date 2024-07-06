With a James Rodriguez Fighting to be the MVP of the Copa América, the rising Colombia will face Panama this Saturday, its unexpected obstacle on the road to the semifinals of the oldest national team tournament in the world.

To maintain its title contender status, Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia will have to get past a Panama team that few expected to see in the quarterfinals in scorching Glendale, Arizona.

“We take it one game at a time, we don’t believe anything. We’ve played with the same seriousness, professionalism and style against all our rivals,” the Argentine coach said at a press conference on Friday.

Ready the outfit The Colombian national team is already in the stadium and the team’s clothing is ready in the locker room. Colombia vs. Panama The match kicks off at 5pm Colombian time in Glendale, Arizona. Formation of Colombia Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davison Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Mateus Uribe, Richard Rios, John Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and John Cordoba. Formation of Panama Panama: Mosquera; David, Miller, Cordoba, Fariña, Murillo; Barcenas Welch, Martinez, Blackman; Fajardo.

