Thursday, August 3, 2023
Live, Colombia vs. Morocco: follow the minute by minute in the Women's World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in Sports
0





Colombian National Team

Colombia vs. Morocco.

Colombia vs. Morocco.

Third and last match of group H in the World Cup.

After making history in Group H, CColombia and Morocco They meet this Thursday in the Australian city of Perth to define in their third presentation the pass to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Colombian team has one foot in the next phase of the competition, after giving the coup beating Germany 2-1, the second highest power in the FIFA ranking, a result that left it the lone leader of the group with six points.

With a draw at the HBF Park stadium they will be classified. According to the coffee makers coach, Nelson Abadía, the intention is to “revalidate” their great moment against the Moroccans in “the match on the way to the final.”

The game starts at 5 am, Colombian time this Thursday. Follow all incidents here.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

