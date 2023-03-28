LIVE: Colombia vs. Japan, follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.
James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.
Second friendly match for the National Team on their tour of Asia.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team faces its second friendly match in Asia on the Fifa date of March, facing Japan this Tuesday.
The game is scheduled for 5:20 a.m., Colombian time. Néstor Lorenzo’s team comes from a 2-2 draw against Korea.
The drop in Colombia is that of Juan Fernando Quinterodismissed due to his physical problems.
Novelties are expected in the starting lineup for Colombia, since Lorenzo would give play to other of the players he took on this tour.
Follow the game this Tuesday
Tuesday
5:30 am
Japan:
Colombia:
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Colombia #Japan #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply