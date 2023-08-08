Live, Colombia vs. Jamaica: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Jamaica.
Colombia vs. Jamaica.
They meet at dawn this Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
The Colombian women’s soccer team He puts into play this Tuesday (3 am) in Melbourne his goal in the World Cup: “Play seven games out of seven.” She is determined to achieve a historic qualification to the quarterfinals against a Jamaica clinging to live another epic chapter and to knock down another South American team with her defensive strength.
The coffee makers left behind the 1-0 defeat against Morocco, which made them put their feet on the ground after breaking all the forecasts by beating Germany 2-1 after having made their debut in the orbital event with a 2-0 victory against South Korea.
After qualifying as first in Group H, to avoid France, the “Tricolor” knows that the time has come to confirm its moment and will look for another shower of glory in the Australian and New Zealand championship with its star Linda Caicedo.
Minute by minute
The game starts at 3 am, this Tuesday.
