Sunday, July 30, 2023
Live, Colombia vs. Germany: follow the minute by minute in the Women’s World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2023
in Sports
Live, Colombia vs. Germany: follow the minute by minute in the Women's World Cup

Colombia women's team

Selection Colombia and Germany.

Selection Colombia and Germany.

They meet on the second date of group H of the World Cup.

The Colombian team aspires to take a decisive step towards qualifying for the second round in his match this Sunday against Germany in the Women’s World Cup, starting at 4:30 am

(It may interest you: The Colombian team summoned a record crowd in its debut against Korea in the World Cup)

Coach Nelson Abadía stated at a press conference that “the game against
Germany is transcendental for us, a much higher demand and that is clear to our footballers”.

Colombia comes from defeating South Korea 2-0 in their first match for Group H of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Germany also won their first duel, a resounding 6-0 against Morocco.

Minute by minute

