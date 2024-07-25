This Thursday, the Colombian women’s team makes its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In the middle of the match, which started at 2 p.m., France took a two-goal lead after just 19 minutes of play.

Colombia is participating in the Olympic Games in women’s football for the third time. In London 2012, the team said goodbye without winning or scoring a goal: they lost 2-0 against North Korea, 3-0 against the United States and 1-0 against France.

For this opportunity, The women’s team will not have it easy against France, one of the world powers, and also the local delegation.

Minute by minute of the match