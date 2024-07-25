This Thursday, the Colombian women’s team makes its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In the middle of the match, which started at 2 p.m., France took a two-goal lead after just 19 minutes of play.
Colombia is participating in the Olympic Games in women’s football for the third time. In London 2012, the team said goodbye without winning or scoring a goal: they lost 2-0 against North Korea, 3-0 against the United States and 1-0 against France.
For this opportunity, The women’s team will not have it easy against France, one of the world powers, and also the local delegation.
Minute by minute of the match
The Colombia vs France match begins
The starting whistle is blown and Linda Caicedoa Real Madrid star and runner-up in FIFA’s The Best award in 2023, and Mayra Ramirezwho arrived at Chelsea with a bang, These are the cards to be shown in the third Olympic participation of Colombian women’s soccer.
Players for Colombia
Manuela Paví, Jorelyn Carabalí, Manuela Vanegas, Catalina Usme, Ilana Izquierdo, Mayra Ramírez, Carolina Arias, Katherine Tapia, Daniela Caracas, Daniela Montoya, Linda Caicedo, Ángela Barón, Yirleidis Quejada Minota, Liana Salazar, Marcela Restrepo, Leicy Santos, Daniela Arias and Sandra Sepúlveda came to Paris to debut.
France scores
Player Marie-Antoinette Katoto scores the first goal in the match.
France’s second goal
With just 19 minutes to go in the match, the French national team, playing at home, has a two-goal lead over the Colombian team.
Third goal for France
The score is 3-0 in favour of France after another goal from Marie-Antoinette Katoto.
The first half ends
The first 45 minutes of play, with 4 more added, ended with the score 3-0 in favor of the French team.
The second half of the match begins
The second half of the match starts with Catalina Usme wearing the captain’s armband for Colombia.
