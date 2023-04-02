Live: Colombia seeks its first victory in the South American U-17

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Uruguay, in the South American Sub-17.
Jonathan Miranda. efe
The team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez plays its second match in the tournament, against Ecuador.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia is playing its second game in the South American Sub-17, which is being played in Guayaquil (Ecuador). The team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez faces the local team.
In their first appearance, Colombia drew 0-0 against Uruguay in a very complicated match due to the terrible state of the pitch at the Christian Benítez stadium. In the second hour, on Thursday, Ecuador and Brazil tied 2-2.
This Saturday, the Verdeamarelhos achieved their first victory, defeating Chile 3-0, who had a free date on the first day.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Ecuador and Colombia
