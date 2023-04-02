Sunday, April 2, 2023
Live: Colombia seeks its first victory in the South American U-17

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in Sports
Live: Colombia seeks its first victory in the South American U-17


Colombia vs. Uruguay

Colombia vs. Uruguay, in the South American Sub-17.

Photo:

Jonathan Miranda. efe

Colombia vs. Uruguay, in the South American Sub-17.

The team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez plays its second match in the tournament, against Ecuador.

Colombia is playing its second game in the South American Sub-17, which is being played in Guayaquil (Ecuador). The team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez faces the local team.

In their first appearance, Colombia drew 0-0 against Uruguay in a very complicated match due to the terrible state of the pitch at the Christian Benítez stadium. In the second hour, on Thursday, Ecuador and Brazil tied 2-2.

This Saturday, the Verdeamarelhos achieved their first victory, defeating Chile 3-0, who had a free date on the first day.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Ecuador and Colombia

