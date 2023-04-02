Live: Colombia seeks its first victory in the South American U-17

Colombia is playing its second game in the South American Sub-17, which is being played in Guayaquil (Ecuador). The team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez faces the local team.

In their first appearance, Colombia drew 0-0 against Uruguay in a very complicated match due to the terrible state of the pitch at the Christian Benítez stadium. In the second hour, on Thursday, Ecuador and Brazil tied 2-2.

This Saturday, the Verdeamarelhos achieved their first victory, defeating Chile 3-0, who had a free date on the first day.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Ecuador and Colombia