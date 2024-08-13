The Chilean Colo Colo and the Colombian Junior from Barranquilla They will face each other this Tuesday (7:30 pm) with their hopes of going beyond the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores with antagonistic strategies in the first leg to be played at the Monumental stadium.

According to the criteria of

The Tiburón, which has just celebrated its centenary, bases its expectations on having been the undefeated leader of zone D in the group stage of the tournament, with two wins and four draws, beating Botafogo of Brazil and leaving behind Ecuadorian Liga de Quito, champion of the Sudamericana in 2023.

Minute by minute

SPORTS