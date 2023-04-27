Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry of the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District must vote on the appointment of the General Commander of the Military Police of the Federal District

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Anti-democratic Acts of the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) holds a meeting this Thursday (April 27, 2023) to vote on the appointment of the general commander of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District), Colonel Klepter Rosa Gonçalves, and other generals.

During the meeting, Colonel Cintia Queiroz de Castro will also be heard. The colonel was undersecretary for Integrated Operations at the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) at the time of the events of December 12 and January 8.

O Power360 broadcasts the CLDF CPI meeting live.

Watch: