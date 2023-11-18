Sinterklaas in the countryA large group of troublemakers dressed as Zwarte Piet in De Lier tries to disrupt the demonstration during the arrival of Sinterklaas. “We are currently demanding these people to leave,” the police said. Follow all developments about the Sinterklaas celebrations in this live blog.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
14:01
