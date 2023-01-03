Cida Gonçalves takes office this Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) as Minister for Women. Cida’s choice for the portfolio was announced by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on December 22. She and 37 other ministers will form the beginning of the 3rd Lula government.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Power360 on Youtube.

WHO IS CIDA GONÇALVES?

Cida Gonçalves is 60 years old and is from Campo Grande, capital of Mato Grosso do Sul. She holds a degree in publicity and advertising and works as a public policy consultant. In public life, she was the national secretary for combating violence against women in the Lula and Dilma Rousseff (PT).