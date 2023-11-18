Sinterklaas in the countrySinterklaas arrives back in the Netherlands on Saturday. The saint will be welcomed first in Gorinchem, South Holland, where 20,000 people are expected to await him. The city itself has 37,000 inhabitants. “So many people enter the fortress. This is one of the largest events for our city,” said a spokeswoman for the municipality. Follow all developments about the Sinterklaas celebrations in this live blog.