Arsenal's return against FC Porto in the Champions League is scheduled for Tuesday evening (9 p.m.). Since last weekend, Arsenal have been top of the Premier League, but they still have something to make up for against Porto. In the first match, Mikel Arteta's team lost 1-0. Can Arsenal still manage to reach the quarter-finals? You can follow the match live here.

#LIVE #Champions #League #Timber #missing #Arsenal #play #Porto