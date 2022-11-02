Thursday, November 3, 2022
Live Champions League | Real Madrid scores again from a penalty against Celtic

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in World
0

Rodrygo scored the second for Real Madrid with a penalty kick from Celtic in the box. Modric put the Whites ahead with a first penalty in the fifth minute. Celtic had the chance to close the gap with a penalty saved by Courtois. The Scottish team presses in the opposite field and tries to run on the counterattack. The visitors are reaching the Madrid goal and have generated danger, but Madrid have prevailed thanks to two goals and several chances from Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde. Ancelotti’s men host Celtic Glasgow in their last game of the Champions League group stage. With the pass to the round of 16 in their pocket, the Whites need to secure first place after their defeat (3-2) against Leipzig. In addition, they will try to dispel the doubts generated after the tie at home in the League (1-1) against Girona, which has cut their advantage over Barcelona from three to one point. The Whites have a one-point advantage over Leipzig (who visit Shakhtar) and will face Celtic, whom they beat (0-3) in the first leg, but who made Ancelotti’s team sweat. The Italian coach brings Benzema back at the last moment, who has missed the last few games due to injury.

two

Courtois, Marco Asensio, Alaba, Kroos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Modric and Dani Carvajal

Celtic

Juranovic, Carl Starfelt, Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada, Reo Hatate, Aaron Mooy, Daizen Maeda, Hart, Greg Taylor, Matt O’Riley, and M. Jenz

goals 1-0 min. 5: Modric. 2-0 min. 21: Rodrigo.

Referee Stephanie Frappart

Yellow cards Matt O’Riley (min. 20)

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 44

Fede Valverde tried to cross for Rodrygo from the side of the box but the ball crashed into Taylor.

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 42

Celtic insist on the Real Madrid field looking for a goal that will put them in the match.

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 34

Courtois for the penalty! The Madrid goalkeeper saved Juranovic’s shot to prevent Celtic from closing the gap.

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 33

Penalty in favor of Celtic. Mendy made a foul in the area that the referee called without reviewing it.

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 32

Asensio had it with a shot from medium distance, but it went straight into the hands of Hart who had no trouble stopping it.

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 27

Hatate tried it from outside the area and forced Courtois to stretch. The Scottish team insists against the Madrid goal.

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 26

Courtois stop. The Belgian prevents Celtic from scoring their first goal after a great arrival from Abada and Furuhashi to the Madrid area.

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 22

Rodrygo had the third after a good assist from Vinicius, but the Brazilian went over the goal.

Paul Macias

RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 20

RODRYGO GOAL! Madrid scores the second with another penalty.

Paul Macias

RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 19

Penalty by hand after a shot by Rodrygo.

Paul Macias

RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 18

What a pairing of Hart. Vinicius had the second after a great cross from Kroos, but the Celtic goalkeeper saved the shot.

Paul Macias

RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 17

Celtic press up to try to win the ball back from Real Madrid, but Ancelotti’s men dominate the position.

Paul Macias

RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 15

Valverde looked for it from outside the area but the Uruguayan went far to the left.

Paul Macias

RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 12

Celtic does not give up and looks for a tie but Real Madrid wants the second. Ancelotti’s men dominate the position and Celtic look for their opportunity on the counterattack.

Paul Macias

RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 5

MODRIC GOAL! Real Madrid scored a penalty as soon as the game started.

Paul Macias

RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 4

Penalty in favor of Real Madrid

Paul Macias

The game begins at the Santiago Bernabéu

Paul Macias

All ready for the game to start:

The players are already on the field, the Champions League anthem sounds, there’s nothing left for the game to start.

Paul Macias

This is Celtic’s starting eleven:

Hart; Juranovic, Starfelt, Jenz, Taylor; Abada, Mooy, O’Riley, Hatate, Maeda; Kyogo Furuhashi

Paul Macias

This is Real Madrid’s starting line-up for the match:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Medy; Modric, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

