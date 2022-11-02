Live Champions League | Real Madrid scores again from a penalty against Celtic

Previous Direct

Rodrygo scored the second for Real Madrid with a penalty kick from Celtic in the box. Modric put the Whites ahead with a first penalty in the fifth minute. Celtic had the chance to close the gap with a penalty saved by Courtois. The Scottish team presses in the opposite field and tries to run on the counterattack. The visitors are reaching the Madrid goal and have generated danger, but Madrid have prevailed thanks to two goals and several chances from Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde. Ancelotti’s men host Celtic Glasgow in their last game of the Champions League group stage. With the pass to the round of 16 in their pocket, the Whites need to secure first place after their defeat (3-2) against Leipzig. In addition, they will try to dispel the doubts generated after the tie at home in the League (1-1) against Girona, which has cut their advantage over Barcelona from three to one point. The Whites have a one-point advantage over Leipzig (who visit Shakhtar) and will face Celtic, whom they beat (0-3) in the first leg, but who made Ancelotti’s team sweat. The Italian coach brings Benzema back at the last moment, who has missed the last few games due to injury.

Courtois, Marco Asensio, Alaba, Kroos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Modric and Dani Carvajal Juranovic, Carl Starfelt, Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada, Reo Hatate, Aaron Mooy, Daizen Maeda, Hart, Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley, and M. Jenz goals 1-0 min. 5: Modric. 2-0 min. 21: Rodrigo. Referee Stephanie Frappart Yellow cards Matt O'Riley (min. 20)

new posts RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 44 Fede Valverde tried to cross for Rodrygo from the side of the box but the ball crashed into Taylor. RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 42 Celtic insist on the Real Madrid field looking for a goal that will put them in the match. RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 34 Courtois for the penalty! The Madrid goalkeeper saved Juranovic’s shot to prevent Celtic from closing the gap. RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 33 Penalty in favor of Celtic. Mendy made a foul in the area that the referee called without reviewing it. RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 32 See also Freedom of expression Russia may soon receive up to 15 years in prison for 'false information' over military - BBC journalists leave Russia to avoid danger Asensio had it with a shot from medium distance, but it went straight into the hands of Hart who had no trouble stopping it. RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 27 Hatate tried it from outside the area and forced Courtois to stretch. The Scottish team insists against the Madrid goal. RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 26 Courtois stop. The Belgian prevents Celtic from scoring their first goal after a great arrival from Abada and Furuhashi to the Madrid area. RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 22 Rodrygo had the third after a good assist from Vinicius, but the Brazilian went over the goal. RMA 2-0 CEL | Min 20 RODRYGO GOAL! Madrid scores the second with another penalty. RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 19 Penalty by hand after a shot by Rodrygo. RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 18 What a pairing of Hart. Vinicius had the second after a great cross from Kroos, but the Celtic goalkeeper saved the shot. RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 17 Celtic press up to try to win the ball back from Real Madrid, but Ancelotti’s men dominate the position. RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 15 Valverde looked for it from outside the area but the Uruguayan went far to the left. See also Climate change has increased the likelihood of droughts 20 times in the northern hemisphere RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 12 Celtic does not give up and looks for a tie but Real Madrid wants the second. Ancelotti’s men dominate the position and Celtic look for their opportunity on the counterattack. RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 5 MODRIC GOAL! Real Madrid scored a penalty as soon as the game started. RMA 1-0 CEL | Min 4 Penalty in favor of Real Madrid The game begins at the Santiago Bernabéu All ready for the game to start: The players are already on the field, the Champions League anthem sounds, there’s nothing left for the game to start. This is Celtic’s starting eleven: Hart; Juranovic, Starfelt, Jenz, Taylor; Abada, Mooy, O’Riley, Hatate, Maeda; Kyogo Furuhashi This is Real Madrid’s starting line-up for the match: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Medy; Modric, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior See full direct

