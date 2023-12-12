PSV will play the last match in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday evening (kick-off at 6.45 pm). Arsenal is the opponent. The people of Eindhoven, just like the Londoners, are already certain of the knockout phase. About three months ago, PSV lost on a visit to the Gunners with large numbers: 0-4. What will it be in the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven? You can stay informed of all developments in our live blog.