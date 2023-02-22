With summary Napoli effortlessly past ten Frankfurt and takes place in the quarterfinals

After the first meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt, Napoli is already with one and a half legs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Italians, who left Ajax without a chance twice in the group stage, convincingly won 0-2 in Germany. Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had already missed a penalty earlier in the match.