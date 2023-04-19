With videos Kylian Mbappé all-time top scorer for PSG, Napoli fails to win again and another downer for Chelsea

There was plenty of football again on Saturday in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this article you can read what the major teams have done and view the summaries. At the bottom you will find the positions and other information about all competitions.