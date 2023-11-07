Feyenoord will face Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. After the 3-1 win at home two weeks ago, Feyenoord can take a big step towards CL wintering with another victory. Don’t miss anything from the match in our live blog! Curious about the other match in group E? View the standings at Atlético – Celtic here.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22:29
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Champions #League #Giménez #close #Feyenoords #equalizer #striker #heads #narrowly #wide