Peter Bosz can’t wait to start the first Champions League match in the group stage with PSV: “That’s very nice. We fought hard for this in the first weeks. No, no goosebumps, but great that we are there,” said the coach in front of the RTL7 camera.

Bosz is logically also happy with the fact that Noa Lang is in the party: “Noa makes it difficult for every opponent, so I assume that he will also do the same against him (Ben White, ed.),” says the coach, who thinks that PSV only has a chance against Arsenal if the Eindhoven team gets around to playing football themselves.

“You can shake it if you only play long balls. Is it difficult to play with courage against such an opponent? I don’t find that difficult at all. If it goes wrong it’s my fault because I ask the boys to play like that. So I am very curious whether we will get around to playing football,” Bosz concludes. “Satisfied with a draw? That depends on the match.”