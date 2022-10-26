FC Barcelona has been eliminated from the group stage of the Champions League for the second season in a row. Tonight the still clear Bayern Munich, which is already certain of a ticket for the eighth finals, will visit Camp Nou. Frenkie de Jong is in the base at Barça, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui appear at the kick-off with the visitors. The game starts at 9 p.m., follow the developments here in our live blog. Above you will find all the standings in the Champions League. View all goals from tonight.

#LIVE #Champions #League #Eliminated #Barca #quickly #Bayern #Napoli #hurts #Rangers #early