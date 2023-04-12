Inter already settled with FC Porto in the last sixteen and will again have to deal with a Portuguese opponent in the quarterfinals. Benfica has never reached the semi-final of the Champions League, in five cases the quarter-final was the final destination. Can Roger Schmidt’s team provide a good starting position for next week’s return in Milan? From 21:00 you won’t miss a thing of the game here!

#LIVE #Champions #League #Dumfries #Inter #ahead #visit #Benfica