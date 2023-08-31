With Feyenoord and PSV, two Dutch clubs are participating in the main tournament of the Champions League for the first time since 2018. The draw for the group stage is in Monaco tonight. National champion Feyenoord is in pot 1 and thus avoids top clubs such as defending champion Manchester City, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Follow the developments of the draw in our live blog.

