The first leg between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield was a real spectacle a few weeks ago. In a replay of the last Champions League final came The Reds quickly leading 2-0, but then the Spanish cup holders turned the game completely upside down (2-5). Will it be another memorable evening in Santiago Bernabéu? You can follow it here from 9 p.m.
Sports editorial
Program Champions League
Standings Champions League
Statistics Champions League
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#LIVE #Champions #League #Courtois #tested #time #Núñez #Real #close #goal
Leave a Reply