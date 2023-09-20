73′
Quinten Timber is replaced by Ramiz Zerrouki
72′
VAR: GOAL is denied
Lutsharel Geertruida thought he could make it 2-0 with a nice marker, but at the moment of play he was offside.
70′
VAR: Red card confirmed
68′
Red card for Odin Thiago Holm
Stretched leg from substitute Holm on Wieffer. He has to leave the field just like Lagerbielke. So Feyenoord against 9 men!
67′
Igor Paixão is replaced by Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Immediately end of match for the man who didn’t make 2-0.
67′
Yankuba Minteh is replaced by Ondrej Lingr
67′
Kyogo Furuhashi is replaced by Tomoki Iwata
66′
Hacko gets the ball and takes a swing in one go. The defender just shoots over Hart’s goal.
65′
Paixão misses the penalty!
Joe Hart returns his effort, which was poorly shot.
65′
VAR: Penalty confirmed
63′
Penalty for Feyenoord!
And red for Lagerbielke. The midfielder holds Paixão, who could no longer reach the ball. Expensive mistake.
63′
Red card (second yellow card) for Gustaf Lagerbielke
62′
A period without opportunities. Celtic attack a bit more, but they have not yet become really dangerous.
58′
Reo Hatate is replaced by Odin Thiago Holm
58′
Luis Palma is replaced by Yang Hyeon Jun
56′
Yellow card for Quinten Timber
53′
Panic for Feyenoord’s goal. Wellenreuther almost loses the ball in the box and then Celtic claims a penalty, but fortunately it ends in a fizzle.
51′
Palma shoots from far away, Wellenreuther punches away.
49′
Even more pressure from Feyenoord. Minteh shoots, then Hartman passes. Both times without success, but it already looks better than in the first half.
48′
Danger for Hart’s goal after the break. Hartman gives the lead, but no one is at the far post to work inside.
#LIVE #Champions #League #Celtic #men #Feyenoord #misses #penalty #sees #goal #disallowed
