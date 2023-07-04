Government proposal aims to increase the number of full-time vacancies in basic education schools

The Chamber of Deputies votes this Monday (July 3, 2023) on PL (Bill of Law) 2,617 of 2023, which institutes the Escola em Tempo Integral program, a proposal originating from the Executive. The government’s proposal aims to increase the number of full-time vacancies in basic education schools.

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), signed the MP (Provisional Measure) that gave rise to the text on May 12, 2023, during an event in Fortaleza (CE).

Voting on the project will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel. Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: