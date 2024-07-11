Deputies must also analyze the green hydrogen bill; watch on Poder360’s YouTube channel

The Chamber of Deputies votes this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) on PEC 9 of 2023which amends the Constitutional Amendment 117 of 2022which stipulates a minimum resource quota of 30% for female candidates, and removes sanctions from parties that did not follow these rules in the 2022 elections.

Congressmen must also vote on the Bill 2,308 of 2023which establishes the regulatory framework for the production of low-carbon hydrogen and determines tax and financial incentives for the sector.

Watch live: