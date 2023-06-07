Text includes the end of Caixa Econômica Federal’s exclusivity for program transactions

The Chamber of Deputies votes this Wednesday (7.jun.2023) on provisional measure 1,162 of 2023, which recreates the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program.

The text of the report approved by a joint committee last week includes the end of Caixa Econômica Federal’s exclusivity for program transactions, with the authorization of financial institutions authorized by the BC (Central Bank) in properties for Range 1 of cities with up to 80,000 inhabitants.

Minha Casa, Minha Vida was recreated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in February. The popular housing program is one of the main features of previous PT administrations.

Watch live: