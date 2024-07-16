The two have been in prison since March for allegedly ordering the murder of Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes.

The Ethics Council of Chamber of Deputies listen this Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) the federal deputy Chiquinho Coat of Arms (no party-RJ) and the advisor of the TCE-RJ (Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro) Domingos Brazão. Chiquinho’s brother was indicated by the defense as a witness.

The board is analyzing a representation against Chiquinho that could revoke his mandate. He and Domingos are trapped since March 24 for allegedly having ordered the murder of the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and driver Anderson Gomes.

Watch live: