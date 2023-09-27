The Finance and Taxation Committee of the Chamber of Deputies discusses this Wednesday (September 27, 2023) monetary policy and the accounting error in the Central Bank’s exchange rate flow. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the monetary authority, participates.

The exchange flow measures the dollars that enter and leave the country in foreign trade operations. The institution published incorrect statistics and reported that at the beginning of January there was a net inflow of US$9.6 billion, and at the end of the month, he stated that there was a net outflow of US$3.2 billion.

Watch live: