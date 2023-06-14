This Tuesday (June 13, 2023) the Chamber’s Road and Transport Commission will hold a session to discuss the Santos-Guarujá tunnel. The work is an old desire of the federal government and the government of São Paulo, but there are disagreements regarding the modeling of the project that will allow a faster flow of cargo from the Port of Santos (SP).

The discussion will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel. Power360 on Youtube.

watch live: