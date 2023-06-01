Deputies analyze measure that emptied the ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples

The Chamber of Deputies votes this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) provisional measure 1,154 which restructures the government ministries of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The rapporteur, deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), will not make changes to the text, which emptied the ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples.

Watch live: